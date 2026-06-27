MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has expressed its satisfaction with the performance of national team head coach Valery Karpin, according to RFU President Alexander Dyukov.

This year, the Russian national team secured victories in friendly matches against Nicaragua (3-1), Burkina Faso (3-0), and Trinidad and Tobago (3-0). The team also played to a goalless draw with Mali (0-0) and narrowly lost to Egypt (0-1).

"We are pleased with Mr. Karpin’s efforts," Dyukov stated. "On the positive side, our national team has undergone significant restructuring; the squad has been almost entirely renewed. The changes over the past four years are clearly visible." He emphasized the opportunities to observe a new generation of players: "We’ve had the chance to call up and evaluate many young talents. While there have been notable shifts in the main squad, the core of the team has been established. The emergence of young players taking on important roles is particularly encouraging."

Dyukov also highlighted the challenges faced by the team system: "Maintaining the national team’s momentum without official matches is quite difficult, but Valery has managed to keep it afloat." He praised the players’ dedication: "Every player arrives with great enthusiasm. Although they don’t win every game, there are no easy matches; they compete with full commitment. Representing the national team is a great honor for them, and that spirit resonates with the fans. Matches are always well-attended, and TV ratings remain strong. Valery Karpin’s achievements in this context are truly commendable."

Russian clubs and national teams have been suspended from international competitions since 2022 due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.