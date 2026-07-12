Omani authorities rescue 23 sailors from GFS Galaxy, search for missing sailor continues

DOHA, July 12. /TASS/. Omani emergency services have rescued 23 crew members from the GFS Galaxy, which was in distress in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam Province, while the search for one missing sailor is ongoing, the sultanate’s Maritime Security Centre reported.

Emergency services responded to a distress call from the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy, which was sailing under the flag of the Republic of Cyprus, <...> and managed to rescue 23 crew members, the statement reads. The center notes that the incident occurred 4.4 nautical miles off the coast. The rescued sailors received the necessary medical assistance. The search for another crew member, who remains missing, is currently ongoing.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the container ship sustained damage to its stern 16 kilometers east of the Omani coast, leading to a fire on board. In turn, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs condemned the attack on the vessel, stating that there were 11 Indian citizens on board, 10 of whom were rescued, and one was missing. Musandam is an exclave of Oman located on a peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz. On July 12, Omani authorities announced that drones had attacked targets in the province.