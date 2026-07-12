FIFA considers expanding World Cup to 64 teams, Infantino says

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. FIFA may consider the possibility of expanding the World Cup to 64 teams, FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the blue Sport portal.

"That’s definitely an issue that will be examined and discussed in the relevant committees after this World Cup," he said. " Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup."

The FIFA chief called the expansion of the participants' field at the 2026 World Cup a huge success.

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the tournament concluding on July 19. For the first time, 48 national teams are participating in it.