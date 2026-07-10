Fire at port, evacuation, emergency response: Taganrog in aftermath of drone attack

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 10. /TASS/. A firefighting operation is underway at the seaport in Taganrog following a drone attack. There have been no casualties, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Max channel.

The city is evacuating people whose homes are in the emergency zone. An emergency response center has been established.

TASS has compiled the main information on the situation in the city.

Fire at seaport

- Fire suppression efforts are continuing at the seaport in Taganrog following a drone attack, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

- Slyusar added that falling drone debris in Taganrog damaged the windows and doors of a private house. The roof of an administrative building also caught fire

- The fire has been put out.

- There have been no casualties.

City situation

- People whose houses have been affected by the drone attack are being evacuated in Taganrog, Mayor Svetlana Kambulova reported on Max.

- Traffic is restricted on sections of roads at the following addresses: 1st Krepostnoy and Komsomolsky Lanes, Shevchenko, Lesnaya Birzha, and Portovaya Streets.

- Kambulova urged local residents to follow the instructions of emergency services and remain cautious.

- Taganrog residents evacuated from the emergency zone following the drone attack have been placed in a temporary accommodation center, Slyusar reported on Max.

- There are 44 people there, including seven children.

- They have been provided with all necessary assistance.

Authorities’ response

- Slyusar specified that all emergency services have been mobilized for rapid response in the Azovsky district, Azov, and Taganrog.

- The main objective is to contain the fires and prevent their further spread.

- An emergency response center has been established in Taganrog to coordinate efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack, Kambulova reported.