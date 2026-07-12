MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down 11 guided aerial bombs and 585 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems destroyed 11 guided aerial bombs and 585 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost approximately 1,465 service members over the past 24 hours as a result of actions by Russian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 185 personnel in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North, over 220 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 155 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South, over 355 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Center, up to 495 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup East, and up to 55 in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup Dnepr.