Russia never terminated membership in Peace Implementation Council — MFA

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia has never terminated its membership in the Steering Committee of the Peace Implementation Council, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Responding to a question about whether Russia will continue to participate in the body's work or whether a new international mechanism should be created to monitor the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement, the diplomat noted that "Russia has never terminated its membership in the PIC Steering Comittee."

"The temporary freeze on our participation in this format is due to the fact that, since 2021, its meetings have been held under the 'chairmanship' of the impostor Christian Schmidt, who, with the support of Western countries, usurped the post of High Representative," she noted.