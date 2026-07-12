One civilian killed, 15 more wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on DPR in past day

DONETSK, July 12. /TASS/. One civilian resident of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was killed and 15 were wounded as a result of Ukrainan drone attacks in the past day, the republic’s head Denis Pushilin said.

"One person was killed, and 15 more civilians were wounded today [on Saturday] as a result of attacks, carried out by Ukrainian strike drones," he wrote on the Max messenger.

The majority of victims sustained their wounds while driving the region’s roads. The only fatality was a truck driver, killed by a drone on the Urzuf-Yalta highway.

Nine people were wounded when a Donetsk-bound passenger bus was attacked by a Ukrainian drone near the settlement of Starobeshevo.

As a result of Ukrainian attacks, five residential buildings, five infrastructure sites, buses, special vehicles, five trucks, and two cars were damaged in the reported period.