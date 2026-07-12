Multiple explosions heard in several Iranian cities — IRIB

TEHRAN, July 12. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik on the country’s southern coast, as well as in Chabahar in the southeast, the Islamic Republic’s IRIB broadcaster said.

The report attributed the blasts in Chabahar to attacks of a terrorist group supported by the United States.

Earlier, explosions were also reported on the Qeshm island, and in the cities of Bushehr and Asaluyeh.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed earlier in the day that the US military had started another wave of strikes against targets in Iran after the Islamic Republic’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired shots at a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.