Russian, Chinese navies successfully complete sea phase of joint exercises

BEIJING, July 12. /TASS/. Warships of the Russian Navy and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy have successfully completed the sea phase of the Joint Sea-2026 exercise, the Chinese Defense Ministry said.

"The sides honed their [combat] skills at sea and in the skies to protect peace," the ministry said on its page in the WeChat social network.

The phase was completed on July 11.

The exercises, held in the Yellow Sea, were aimed at practicing rescue operations, striking targets at sea, and at assisting air and missile defense.

"Thanks to effective coordination, both sides enhanced mutual trust, increased their ability to act as a team in combat, and strengthened the traditionally friendly bilateral relations and cooperation," the statement says.

In the wake of the drills, the Russian and Chinese navies will send their warships to corresponding areas of the Pacific Ocean for joint patrols, thus "making their active contribution into supporting international and regional peace and stability."