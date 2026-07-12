Messi overtakes Klose in terms of FIFA World Cup knockout appearances

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. Argentine striker Lionel Messi became the first football player in history to play 15 knockout matches in the FIFA World Cup.

He broke Miroslav Klose's record of 14 FIFA World Cup knockout appearances during Argentina's quarterfinal game against Switzerland.

Messi is 39 years old, and since 2023 he has been playing for the North American Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. In Europe, the Argentine played for Paris Saint-Germain of France and Barcelona of Spain, where he won the Champions League four times, the UEFA Super Cup, and the World Club Championship three times each. The striker is the world champion (2022), silver medalist of the World Championship (2014), Olympic champion (2008) and two-time winner of the America's Cup (2021, 2024). Messi holds the record for the number of Golden Balls (8).

The World Cup is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament will end on July 19th.