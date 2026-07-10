Albatros-U kamikaze drone unveiled at Kazan exhibition

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The newest Albatros-U kamikaze drone with a 10-kg warhead and a 3-meter wingspan that is undergoing trials in Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine has been presented at the Drone Expo 2026 International Unmanned Aerial Systems Exhibition in Kazan, a representative of Albatros LLC told TASS.

"This is a kamikaze drone that can carry a payload of 10 kg. The Albatros-U has a takeoff weight of 30 kg and a wingspan of 3 meters. It uses a pneumatic catapult for takeoff. The drone is equipped with a thermal imaging camera. It is already undergoing testing in the special military operation zone," he said.

According to the source, the kamikaze drone can be used independently or in conjunction with other company drones, which can act as a communications relay for the Albatros-U.

The Drone Expo 2026 exhibition is taking place from July 8 to 10 in the capital of Tatarstan at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. Over 200 leading companies from more than 20 countries will present cutting-edge unmanned systems technologies and components.