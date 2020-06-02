Shoigu invites his US counterpart to Victory Parade in Moscow

"General of the Army Sergei Shoigu has invited Mark Esper to attend the June 24 military parade in Red Square in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory," the Defense Ministry said.

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a telephone conversation on Tuesday invited his US counterpart Mark Esper to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a conference with Shoigu that the parade would be held on June 24. He explained he chose that particular date, because on June 24, 1945 Red Square saw the legendary Victory Parade honoring those who defended Moscow, Leningrad and Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin. Putin instructed the defense minister to rule out any risks to the health of those who would participate in the parade.

The commander of Russia’s ground forces Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov said during a distance conference at the Defense Ministry on Tuesday the parade would last up to 90 minutes. About 14,000 troops will march across Red Square.