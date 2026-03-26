Problems in international payments remain yet taking second place — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Problems in making international payments are still present but they took second place for the business in many aspects. Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said at the plenary session of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislature.

"We are working throughout recent years on a system of cross-border payments resilient to sanctions," she said. "We see the dynamics, including the effect from increasing the role of national currencies in payments. Look how it increased over four years," she noted.

"Certainly, problems in payments remain, they are inevitable under such sanctions, but they mainly moved to the second place for the business," Nabiullina added.