Russian Baltic Fleet training ship wraps up visit to Sri Lanka

"During its anchorage in Hambantota, the Perekop’s crew replenished fresh water, fuel and food supplies and held the ship’s technical inspection," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, November 21. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet training ship Perekop currently on its long-distance oceanic deployment with cadets on its board has left the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka and set off for Sevastopol, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

Also, the ship’s crew and cadets met with the Sri Lankan Navy sailors and visited the island city’s historical sites, the statement says.

"Currently, the Perekop is sailing towards Sevastopol," the press office added.

The training ship Perekop is carrying over 100 cadets of the Pacific Higher Naval School named after Admiral Makarov and of the Naval Academy Military Educational and Scientific Center in St. Petersburg. The future navy sailors are training in navigational disciplines, improving their skills of steering the vessel and are keeping watches as backup deck watch officers, the Fleet’s press office specified.

The Baltic Fleet’s training ship departed from Kronstadt on August 23. During its training deployment, the ship will sail across four oceans and along the Northern Sea Route, covering a distance of over 20,000 nautical miles.

The Project 887 training ship Perekop was built at the Szczecin Shipyard in Poland in 1967. The ship features advanced radio-technical and navigation equipment and carries armament. The vessel Perekop can take up to 300 future navigators, mechanics and skippers on its board for training missions. Over a thousand naval cadets underwent training aboard the Perekop in 2018. Special classes and simulator systems have been created aboard the ship for training purposes.