Russian Baltic Fleet training ship visits Sri Lanka

KALININGRAD, November 19. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet's training ship Perekop currently on its long-distance deployment with cadets on its board has made a business call at the port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The training ship Perekop accomplishing long-distance oceanic training deployment missions has made a business call at the Sri Lankan port of Hambantota," the press office said in a statement.

The Perekop will stay at the port for three days, during which its crew will replenish fresh water, fuel and food supplies and carry out the ship’s technical inspection. Also, the ship’s sailors and cadets will meet with Sri Lankan Navy sailors, go on sightseeing tours and visit the city’s historical sites, the statement says.

The Baltic Fleet’s training ship departed from Kronstadt on August 23. During its training deployment, the ship will sail across four oceans and along the Northern Sea Route, overcoming a total of over 20,000 nautical miles.

The Project 887 training ship Perekop was built at the Szczecin Shipyard in Poland in 1967. It features advanced radio-technical and navigation equipment and carries armament. The vessel Perekop can take up to 300 future navigators, mechanics and skippers on its board for training missions. Over a thousand naval cadets underwent training aboard the Perekop in 2018. Special classes and simulator systems have been created aboard the ship for training purposes.