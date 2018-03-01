Russian training ship to make first-ever voyage around Eurasia

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s Perekop training ship will make its first-ever training cruise around Eurasia and cover more than 41,000 km, the Western Military District press service reported on Thursday.

"On March 1, the Perekop training ship will set off from Kronstadt on a voyage during which it will cover about 22,000 nautical miles (more than 41,000 km), and the crew will navigate across four oceans and will reach the Northeast Passage," the press service said.

More than 500 midshipmen from the St. Petersburg, Vladivostok and Baltic naval academies will take part in the training cruise split into groups, which replace each other as the ship goes from one port of call to another. The training vessel will also make eight business calls to foreign and Russian ports.

The midshipmen will hone their navigation skills and train to operate the ship in various conditions, including those difficult for navigation. In addition to that, the midshipmen will train on a Regel training simulator.