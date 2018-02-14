Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Geographical Society, Northern Fleet gear up for landmark Arctic expedition

Science & Space
February 14, 14:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The expedition will study the routes and areas of work of the pioneering explorers on Novaya Zemlya

Share
1 pages in this article
© Nikolai Malyshev/TASS

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Russian Geographical Society (RGS) has started preparations for a complex years-long expedition to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago together with Russia’s Northern Fleet, the RGS reported on its website.

Gallery
15 photo
© Fotokhronika TASS

How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos

"To more intensively study high latitudes, the history of exploration of which is full of bright dramatic events, a scientific group was established in the Northern Fleet that studied and summarized some historical documents. The materials obtained will become the subject for investigation for the complex expedition. The RGS center that is being established in the Northern Fleet will take part in its preparation and organization. Similar centers are being set up on other Russian fleets," the report says.

In 2018, there are plans to follow the routes of the first crossing of the Severny (Northern) and Yuzhny (Southern) Islands, as well as try to uncover World War II arms and military equipment and turn them over to the Northern Fleet’s museums.

The expedition will study the routes and areas of work of the pioneering explorers on Novaya Zemlya, map out locations of military installations, pinpoint battlegrounds and military burials and explore possible airfield locations and deployment sites.

The RGS noted the symbolic fact that the expedition will begin on the 285th anniversary of the Northern Fleet and the 135th anniversary of the first crossing of Novaya Zemlya’s Yuzhny Island.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
"The Blue Marble" shot and the last moon landing
2
Urals museum displays rare Arctic ruby crystals
10
Best photos of 'Great American Eclipse'
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin urges media not to rely on misinformation on developments in Syria
2
MP slams fake news reports about numerous Russian deaths in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor
3
Arctic LNG-2 project may become part of Saudi Aramco's gas strategy
4
Trailblazing Russian tuberculosis vaccine may be ready for the market in 2019
5
Pacific Fleet warship conducts live firing exercises
6
Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media
7
Press review: Russian mercenaries killed in Syria and Abbas seeks Moscow’s diplomatic sway
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама