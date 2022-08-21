Air defense systems intercept Ukrainian strike on airfield in Sevastopol - Governor

SEVASTOPOL, August 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces attempted to strike Belbek military airfield in Sevastopol on Sunday with air defense systems deflecting the attack, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense systems took down new targets approaching Belbek from Yevpatoria. The request is the same - for everyone to remain calm," he wrote.

Over recent weeks, Crimea and Sevastopol have been attacked several times. Earlier, another attack was directed against the Black Sea Fleet headquarters. A drone was shot down by an air defense system and there were no casualties.