Storm damages clock-face of Novgorod Kremlin clock tower on UNESCO heritage list

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. A storm hitting Veliky Novorod, an ancient city in northwestern Russia, on Tuesday damaged the clock of the 17th century clock tower that is part of the Novgorod Kremlin, the press service of the open-air museum told TASS on Wednesday.

The clock tower is located in the northwestern part of the Kremlin. It is a unique construction for Veliky Novgorod, that survived through the centuries. The clock tower is the tallest building of the Kremlin and is of importance for city planning.

"Probably, there was an electrical surge due to the thunderstorm, and the clock mechanism malfunctioned. Its clock-faces are electronically controlled. There are four clock-faces — two stopped and two continued functioning, but showing incorrect time," a source from the press service said. The clock tower is a monument of the 17th century, but the clock is modern, as installed in the 1970s, the source added. The interlocutor emphasized that the clock tower is a cultural heritage site listed as a UNESCO monument. Specialists are now working to repair the clock mechanism, the source added.