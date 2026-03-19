Yasen, Yasen-M nuclear subs scheduled to enter service with Russian Navy

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Russian Navy is scheduled to commission the Yasen and Yasen-M class multipurpose nuclear submarines, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Navy is scheduled to receive the Yasen and Yasen-M class multipurpose nuclear submarines and modern diesel-electric submarines," the Defense Ministry said.

Serial construction of the Project 955A Borey strategic missile submarine cruisers is also currently ongoing. These are modern combat platforms, unique in the world, armed with advanced ballistic missiles, the ministry added.

The Yasen class of fourth-generation nuclear submarines features a reduced acoustic signature. They carry long-range, precision-guided missiles and are capable of engaging targets on land, at sea, and underwater.

The upgraded Project 885M nuclear submarines embody unique, cutting-edge Russian developments in military armament, naval weapons, technical and electronic systems, and main propulsion systems. The Yasen-M project features changes and advanced technical solutions in the system’s hardware components, upgraded equipment, and materials produced by Russian companies.

The Russian Navy’s submarine forces mark the 120th anniversary of their establishment on March 19. In 1906, by decree of Emperor Nicholas II, a new class of ships - submarines - was included in the classification of naval vessels.