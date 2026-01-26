Putin to hold talks with King of Malaysia in St. Petersburg — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is spending the next two days in St. Petersburg, where he will meet King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Today and tomorrow, the president is carrying out official duties in St. Petersburg," Peskov said. "Today, the president will meet with Malaysia’s Supreme Ruler Sultan Ibrahim, who is in Russia on a private visit. The meeting will take place at the Hermitage."

"Of course, there will be a short tour, traditionally led by [museum director Mikhail] Piotrovsky," Peskov added. "As you know, the president himself is very knowledgeable and enjoys sharing his insights with guests."

"The main event will, of course, be their one-on-one conversation," the spokesman concluded.

Sultan Ibrahim previously visited Russia on a state visit in August 2025, during which he held talks with Putin at the Kremlin.