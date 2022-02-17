Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers conduct air patrol over Belarus in joint military drills

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force conducted an air patrol over Belarus as part of the Union Resolve 2022 joint Russia-Belarus drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"During the Union Resolve 2022 joint exercise, two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force carried out a new air patrol in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said in a statement.

At some sections of the route, the long-range bombers were escorted by Su-35 fighters of Russia’s Aerospace Force, the ministry specified.

The Russian bombers’ flight lasted about three hours, the ministry said.

"By now, all the aircraft have returned to their home airfield," the statement says.

The Union Resolve 2022 joint drills are running on Belarusian territory on February 10-20. The participating troops are practicing fighting and repelling external aggression, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State. The troops are practicing their joint operations at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky training grounds in Belarus. The Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi airfields are also involved in the drills.