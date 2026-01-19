Russia's northwestern ports to add 15.5 mln tons of capacity in 2026 — minister

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Transport Ministry forecasts that the country’s northwestern ports will add 15.5 mln tons of capacity this year compared to last, Minister Andrey Nikitin said in an interview with TASS, adding that eastern ports are expected to add 13 mln tons.

"In 2026, we plan an increase in the capacity of northwestern ports by 15.5 mln tons," he said. This growth is expected to be driven by the opening of EuroChem's fertilizer transshipment terminal in Ust-Luga, Novotrans’ Ust-Luga terminal, and the Vysotsky grain terminal.

"We expect an increase of 13.2 mln tons in the east," Nikitin added, pointing out that a container terminal in Vladivostok and the Port Elga coal terminal will open this year.

In the Azov-Black Sea direction, the capacity of ports will grow by 6.4 mln tons due to the reconstruction of the water area and two berths of the Tuapse port, according to the minister.

"We also expect the commissioning of a transshipment complex for ammonia and fertilizers of Togliattiazot in 2026," he noted.