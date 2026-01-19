World trade to gain 2.6% in 2026, IMF says

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that incremental growth of global trade will contract to 2.6% this year from 4.1% in 2025.

"World trade volume growth is expected to decline from 4.1% in 2025 to 2.6% in 2026 and increase to 3.1% in 2027," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook.

"These dynamics reflect patterns of front-loading and trade flow adjustments to new policies. Over the medium term, expansionary fiscal packages in economies with current account surpluses are expected to contribute to declining global imbalances," the IMF stressed. "Countering this force is the technology-driven business investment surge, which is expected to continue to attract capital flows to the United States even as it moderates," the Fund indicated in its document.