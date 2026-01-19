Share of new Chinese cars on Russian market to fall below 40% in Q1 2026 — experts

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The share of new Chinese cars on the Russian market could fall below 40% by the end of the first quarter of 2026, according to research by Gazprombank Autoleasing obtained by TASS.

"Given the significant growth in sales of cars assembled from Chinese components, but formally of Russian (Tenet) and Belarusian (Belgee) brands, the share of cars from China in our country may be expected to fall below 40% as early as by the end of the first quarter of 2026, while monthly sales of Chinese cars during this period will hardly exceed 35,000 cars," experts said.

In 2025, sales of Chinese brands decreased by 26% to 672,400 units, with their share having fallen from 58% to 51%. In December, it only amounted to 42%. Haval was the only brand to sell more than 100,000 cars (173,400 units). In 2024, there were five such brands.