Most Russians are not aware of green economy issues, poll reveals

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. About half of Russians are not aware of ESG issues (environmental, social, and corporate governance), the poll conducted by Otkritie Bank reveals. The results of the poll were obtained by TASS.

ESG implies the principles of company development, which are based on environmental protection and good attitude towards employees and customers.

According to the poll results, only 8% of respondents are well versed in this topic, while 50% of Russians are not familiar with the ESG topic at all and 42% heard something about it, but do not really understand what it is.

When choosing an employer, most Russians are guided by traditional criteria - the level of wages (78%) and legal employment (50%). ESG factors are important for only a third of the audience. The company's environmental and charitable initiatives practically do not affect the choice of an employer.

However, Russians estimate the environmental situation in the country and their locality as rather low - on average by 2.6 points on a five-point scale.

As the most pressing environmental problems the respondents name environmental pollution (4.3 points on a five-point scale) and deforestation (4.2 points).

More than half of the respondents said that they themselves care about the environment in one way or another. Most often, they named moderate consumption as such a concern - buying only the most essential goods (62%), moderate consumption of electricity (60%) and water (58%), 60% use reusable bags when shopping.

At the same time, less than half of the survey participants voiced a responsible approach to separating waste and recycling waste (paper, batteries, glass, plastic).

When choosing a product, 19% of survey participants look at the company's social and environmental activity as one of the criteria. Women are more likely to be guided by this (23%) than men (16%).

The survey was conducted by Otkritie Bank in October this year among 1,000 Russians aged 18-65 in cities with a population of over 100,000 people.