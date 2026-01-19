Federal budget deficit totaled $72.3 bln in 2025 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget deficit is provisionally estimated at 5.645 trillion rubles ($72.3 bln) or 2.6% of GDP in 2025, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"According to a preliminary estimate, the federal budget deficit evolved in 2025 as about 2.6% of GDP, and non-oil and gas deficit - within 6.5% of GDP (against 7.3% as of 2024 year-end). The federal budget was performed in total in accordance with the target parameters - the primary structural deficit adjusted by the balance of budgetary and intergovernmental credits totaled 1.2% of GDP (within the target parameters of 1.3% of GDP)," the ministry said.

Revenues of the federal budget edged up by 1.6% to 37.28 trillion rubles ($479.5 bln) in 2025. Expenditures of the federal budget surged last year by 6.8% to 42.93 trillion rubles ($552.2 bln).

"Performance of the federal budget in line with updated parameters of the primary structural deficit provided for stability of the budget system and the stable level of the state debt (16.1% of GDP in 2025)," the ministry said.