IMF forecasts global economy to grow by 3.3% in 2026

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts the global GDP to grow by 3.3% in this year and by 3.2% in 2027.

"Global growth is projected to remain resilient at 3.3% in 2026 and at 3.2% in 2027: rates similar to the estimated 3.3% outturn in 2025," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook.

"This steady performance on the surface results from the balancing of divergent forces. Headwinds from shifting trade policies are offset by tailwinds from surging investment related to technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), more so in North America and Asia than in other regions, as well as fiscal and monetary support, broadly accommodative financial conditions, and adaptability of the private sector," IMF experts stressed.