Atom electric car localization to be 60-70% at production start

Plans are to increase localization further on account of electronic components also, Igor Povarazdnyuk said

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The localization level of the Atom electric car at the production start in 2025 will be about 60-70%, CEO of the automaker Igor Povarazdnyuk told TASS in an interview.

"The localization level of our vehicle will be approximately 60-70% from the start or even higher. It is an electric car with very high localization at a current scale," the chief executive said.

Main components, such as a battery and an electric drive, are developed in partnership with Rosatom. At the same time, certain technical decisions are being worked out with Chinese partners, for example, in the sphere of the augmented reality display and some other innovative solutions. At the same time, the company is exploring the opportunity to cooperate with Russian partners ready to localize these solutions in Russia.

Plans are to increase localization further on account of electronic components also, Povarazdnyuk said.

"We have already started the collaborative effort with a number of partners on the potential program for localization of electronic components. Major players are already appearing in Russia, such as Element and Itelma companies. Rosatom also has significant competencies in the sphere of electronics. Therefore, we have an opportunity to work with plenty of companies, which will be the main driver for increasing production localization," he added.

Kama in talks with other automakers on Atom platform use — CEO
The interest in the platform will reach its peak at the time when the serially produced Atom vehicle appears, becoming a physical confirmation that the platform is efficient and high-quality products appear on its basis, Igor Povarazdnyuk said
Read more
US not implementing UN Security Council resolutions 'will haunt' them — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also stressed that participants in future conferences on the Ukrainian issue should take full account of the UN Charter, including the part on respect for human rights
Read more
Ex-US official involved in WMD activities in Ukraine — Russian military
Igor Kirillov also mentioned Sergey Komisarenko, who interacted with the Pentagon on behalf of the National Academy of Sciences and supervised dual-use research, conducted on the basis of subordinate organizations
Read more
Confiscation of Helsinki Hall from Russian owners ahead 'with 99% certainty' — newspaper
The sellers of the arena through the company Arena Events are Russian owners Gennady Timchenko and the Rotenberg family, the media clarifies
Read more
Wikileaks confirms founder’s arrival on US territory at Saipan Island
"Julian Assange has arrived on US territory at Saipan Island to formalize the plea deal that should never have had to happen," Wikileaks said
Read more
Talks on Ukraine need to start with clean slate — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said Moscow's position on the issue was laid out by Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 14 as he met with the Foreign Ministry leadership
Read more
British agency reports another incident off coast of Yemen
Accordint to UKMTO, the master of a merchant vessel reported a missile impacted the water in close proximity to the vessel, the crew are reported safe
Read more
Russia backs Syria’s demand for withdrawal of illegal troops, envoy says
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Russia believes that "it’s only possible to achieve sustainable unity in the Syrian Arab Republic by putting an end to foreign military presence."
Read more
Russia open to dialogue with Europe if it recognizes its new territories — Lavrov
"As regards Ukraine, the current regime deserves the role of an instrument in the hands of Washington, but of course this is humiliating for Europe," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Russia sees no conditions for normalizing dialogue with West — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that restoring ties "depends on the stance of our counterparts"
Read more
Putin not planning to speak to Vucic for now, Kremlin aide says
The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26
Read more
Lavrov keeps hope alive that trust can be rebuilt with West
According to the top Russian diplomat, the West is an untrustworthy partner, as history has shown
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat calls for preventing 'nuclear chaos'
"The multipolar nuclear world and the role of multilateral treaties in the realm of arms control and non-proliferation is a very interesting issue that deserves in-depth discussion," Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Zaporozhye nuke plant’s radiation control station destroyed after Ukrainian attack
Background radiation in Energodar where the nuclear facility is located is normal, Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency told reporters
Read more
Russian diplomat warns Ukraine could suffer huge losses if it attempts another offensive
Maria Zakharova said the Ukrainian government has little concern that, if they go ahead with the plan, losses could be "even more terrible than the catastrophic losses that the Ukrainian armed forces suffered during the previous such reckless move in the summer of 2023"
Read more
US coalition's drone flies too close to Russian plane in Syria &mdash — top brass
According to Yury Popov, a pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of F-16 and a pair of Rafale fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day
Read more
Russia knows well who is behind attack on Crimea, who aims missiles — Kremlin
"It is not the Ukrainians who provide for these launches," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian troops wipe out two Ukrainian military equipment depots over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground and inflicted about 445 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Gasum to stop buying Russian LNG from July 26
"Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and will not purchase or import Russian LNG as of 26 July," the company informed
Read more
IN BRIEF: US ambitions to 'rule the world' doomed to failure, Lavrov tells forum
It is reported that Russia is open to dialogue with Europe based on the recognition of new territorial realities enshrined in the country’s constitution
Read more
Rounds of applause break out as Wikileaks founder walks out of courtroom
Julian Assange declined to make comments to reporters
Read more
Wikileaks founder departs island of Saipan for Canberra
The jet is expected to land at 7:30 p.m.
Read more
US cash infusion in Russian foreign agents up 40% in 2023 to $14.9 mln — Justice Ministry
Meanwhile, about 23 countries have almost completely stopped funding NPOs recognized as foreign agents in Russia
Read more
Top UK diplomat signals NATO’s rejection of Ukraine in prank call — spokeswoman
"Both Cameron and this tubby man from the UK Defense Ministry (former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace - TASS) likely wanted to get some publicity through Vovan and Lexus, and, perhaps, float the idea that Ukraine will never be a part of NATO," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Future NATO chief Rutte to hardly change alliance’s hostile line towards Russia — Kremlin
Ambassadors of 32 NATO countries have approved the candidacy of Mark Rutte, who lost the Dutch election for the post of prime minister, to serve as the alliance's chief for the next five years, the press service reported earlier
Read more
Eurasian countries join efforts to counter US hegemony — Lavrov
"But it is a fact that the course towards control from the ocean of everything that occurs everywhere is now countered by the course towards uniting the efforts of Eurasian countries," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
US sanctions unable to prevent Russia, China from delivering development goals — Lavrov
"I am confident India is also able to do everything it requires for development, if you also fall suddenly from grace. And this is possible," the foreign minister said
Read more
Belarus scrambles Su-30SM fighter jet in snap combat readiness check
A surprise combat readiness inspection of Belarusian troops to fulfil assigned missions began on June 21
Read more
Reports about armed man in central Makhachkala prove to be false — interior ministry
"Police checked operational information," the Dagestani interior ministry said
Read more
US walks fine line on sanctions to keep global oil prices in check — WSJ
The West imposed sanctions on Russian oil on December 5, 2022
Read more
Russian jet stops US drone from crossing border over Black Sea – Defense Ministry
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a US Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk was approaching the Russian border
Read more
Erdogan urges Middle Eastern countries to support Lebanon amid tensions with Israel
"The Islamic world and brothers in the Middle East should prevent these bloody plans and stay a step ahead of the West," the Turkish leader stressed
Read more
US reaction to Putin's initiative means it doesn't need peace in Ukraine — ambassador
Anatoly Antonov stressed that the initiative outlined by the Russian president "will require colossal efforts and political determination"
Read more
ICC’s claim of intent to cooperate with Russia absurd, Kremlin spokesman tells TASS
Read more
Kenyan President orders to send military to suppress riots
The troops will be sent to protect your property and your peace, so that the people of Kenya could go to bed without worries for their property," he said
Read more
West's underestimation of Russia’s ability to use nuclear weapons could be fatal — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov is certain that Russia has the resource to convey signals to the West in the sphere of nuclear deterrence even despite its opponents' reluctance to conduct a sober dialogue
Read more
ICC issues arrest warrants for Russia’s Shoigu, Gerasimov
According to the International Criminal Court, Sergey Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov are "allegedly responsible" for directing attacks at objects in Ukraine
Read more
Russian, US defense chiefs exchange views on situation around Ukraine in first phone call
Andrey Belousov highlighted the danger of further escalation due to continued US weapons supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
One in five Gazans facing extreme lack of food, WHO chief says
"Only an end to the hostilities and immediate, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access can reduce the risk of a famine occurring in the Gaza Strip," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said
Read more
'Little left of Ukraine to salvage' if peace talks don’t start soon — retired colonel
"That latter objective, heinous as it is, has failed abjectly to be achieved," Lawrence Wilkerson pointed out
Read more
West crosses its own red line — Chinese expert on strikes on Russia
Zheng Runyu called these attacks unacceptable and drew attention to the fact that such actions "have no strategic or practical military significance"
Read more
Russian production of semiconductors to grow in coming years — expert
"Background the growth of the Russian market is estimated at around 15% in coming several years, though the growth of Russia’s production in particular is expected to reach at least 20%," CEO of Mikron Gulnara Khasyanova said
Read more
Pentagon rapidly expanding its military-biological presence in Africa — top brass
Igor Kirillov drew attention to the fact that Metabiota’s activity in Africa was wound up after "too many questions about its methods arose from national governments"
Read more
Russia to block access to 81 EU media outlets — MFA
The ministry noted that the Russian side has repeatedly and at various levels warned that "politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unfounded bans on Russian media in the EU will not go unanswered"
Read more
French politician calls to end 'anti-Russian hysteria' after Russia bans EU media
Florian Philippot pointed out that Russia was retaliating 27 months after the EU had banned several Russian media in March 2022, which is "very nice"
Read more
NATO countries approve Rutte's candidacy for five-year term as Secretary General
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will replace Norway’s Jens Stoltenberg in October 2024
Read more
'Everyone got what they wanted' in Assange release deal, Kremlin says
WikiLeaks reported earlier that its founder had been released from Britain's Belmarsh prison, where he has been held since 2019, and left the UK by plane
Read more
US intention to inflict 'strategic defeat' on Russia 'doomed to failure' — Lavrov
"There is an impression that the US ruling elites have not learned any lessons from their recent numerous foreign policy and military failures," the foreign minister noted
Read more
Russian diplomat lambasts Kiev’s statement about Crimea as Nazism 2.0
"All they have done is dress this Nazism up with US-supplied weapons," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Former US intel officer says Russia-DPRK partnership treaty surprised US
Scott Ritter said the US lost a chance to prevent Russia and North Korea from getting closer
Read more
Politician blames former British PM for Ukrainian battle casualties
The Reform UK leader Nigel Farage did not rule out that Ukraine would have to give up some of its territories in order to put an end to fighting
Read more
Body of US diplomat found in Kiev hotel — report
Medical data provided by the US Embassy show he had a high level of cholesterol
Read more
Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, 24th
Read more
Zelensky orders to form drone formation as separate arm of forces
"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine shall submit in a specified time for the consideration of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a corresponding proposal to create in the armed forces of Ukraine the Unmanned systems forces as a separate arm of forces," the council said
Read more
Lavrov says attacks in Crimea, Dagestan were possibly synchronized — BelTA
On June 23, a group of terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in Derbent and Makhachkala
Read more
Russia has plans to revive its troika with India, China, Lavrov says
According to the foreign minister, while Russia, India and China will only benefit from the revival of trilateral meetings, the West has been making every effort to undermine the process
Read more
Russia to replace destroyed ZNPP radiation control post
The Ukrainian military delivered a strike at the post in Velikaya Znamenka
Read more
Russian troops wipe out large Western-supplied armament depot in Ukraine operation
The Ukrainian army lost more than 610 troops, a tank and seven ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
North Korean missile most likely exploded in air — news agency
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier that the launch of a ballistic missile from Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan most likely failed
Read more
Police withdraws cordon at Universitetskaya Square in downtown Makhachkala
The Ministry of the Interior press office also said that the report about an armed man in downtown Makhachkala, received by the police, has not been confirmed
Read more
Russia seeks to stem Western security threats, Lavrov says
Russia’s top diplomat fully believes that the country’s neighbors in western Eurasia "could become a lynchpin of the evolving multipolar world order as soon as they come to their senses and realize that the policy course being dictated by Washington is a dead end and runs counter to their own interests"
Read more
Ukrainian authorities begin forced evacuation from Toretsk in DPR
On June 22-24, about 500 out of 6,000 residents remaining in Toretsk left the town, Vadim Filashkin said
Read more
Trump team's plan on Ukraine should factor in situation on battlefield — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin "has repeatedly said that Russia has been and remains open to negotiations, taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground"
Read more
Documents show Kiev took interest in weapons of mass destruction — Russian ministry
The research was conducted under an agreement that was signed in 2005 between the US Department of Defense and the Ukrainian Health Ministry for cooperation in preventing the spread of technologies, pathogens, and information that could be used to develop biological weapons
Read more
Dollar losing global reputation — Lavrov
"By the way, this was highlighted by Donald Trump in one of his recent speeches, where he accused Biden administration of ruining the belief in what was the basis for the American domination globally," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Russia, Germany can restore relations, but Moscow will not run after anyone — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat noted that the current authorities in Kiev deserve the role of an instrument in the hands of the United States, but it is humiliating for Europe
Read more
One more high-speed railroad required further to Moscow — St. Petersburg line
"As soon as the possibility, the timeframe and the speed become clear - they are set as targets at the moment - then it will be possible to return to the issue of planning and computing other models," First Deputy Finance Minister Irina Okladnikova said
Read more
ICQ messenger stops working
"You can chat with friends in VK Messenger, and with colleagues in VK WorkSpace," the website indicates
Read more
Press review: EU hits Russia with new sanctions and IDF all systems go for Lebanon op
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 25th
Read more
Putin praises T-90 tank as the best in world
The president noted that any hardware got outdated with time
Read more
Press review: Indian PM to visit Moscow and EU-Ukraine accession talks officially begin
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 26th
Read more
Russian troops wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 510 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Wikileaks founder pleads guilty in deal with US that secures his freedom — agency
Julian Assange pleaded guilty to a single felony charge for publishing US military secrets in federal court in Saipan
Read more
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Read more
Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed rail to cost $20.6 bln — Finance Ministry
The railroad with the length of 679 km will cover six regions: Moscow and St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Novgorod, Tver, and Moscow Regions
Read more
France not to send troops to fight in Ukraine in near future — Macron
The French president said that he understands concerns of those who "are afraid that the conflict might spread into France"
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat sees risks of direct armed clash between nuclear powers as high
Sergey Ryabkov also said Western opponents deliberately make unacceptable conditions for security talks with Moscow
Read more
Assange plea deal hearing gets underway — agency
The Associated Press points out that dozens of media workers from all over the world have gathered near the court building to cover the hearing
Read more
Russia to handle sanctions, deal with attempts to harm it — Medvedev
According to the politician, with the exception of sanctions against the Artek international children’s center, "it is boring even to list" the new sanctions
Read more
US 'confrontational hysteria' led to Sevastopol terrorist attack — media
According to the agency, a continuous chain of defeats in the military confrontation with Russia has caused "Ukrainian puppets to resort to reckless terrorism"
Read more
North Korean trash-carrying balloons arrive in Seoul
According to South Korea, DPRK launched about 350 balloons last night
Read more
Missile strike on Sevastopol 'act of war' by Washington — Ritter
"Had the Russians done something similar to us, we would be at war with Russia already," the former US intelligence officer and UN inspector said
Read more
Security should be built on Eurasian models — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat does not expect this realization to come any time soon, as NATO, along with the Americans, are "fiercely trying to justify their penetration into the Asia-Pacific region"
Read more
Russia does not recognize ICC’s arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow considers the warrants as quite absurd as the previous two ones that related to the head of state and the Russian children’s ombudswoman
Read more
Macron says ready for dialogue with Putin
The French leader pointed out that he "believes in the power of dialogue"
Read more
Plane carrying Wikileaks founder lands in Saipan
The court hearing is set to take place on Saipan at 9:00 a.m. local time on June 26
Read more
Human potential in Ukraine not exhausted yet — Russian presidential aide
It is reported that the West is going to fight together with Ukraine until the last Ukrainian
Read more
Russian army starts active use of motorcycles to seize Ukrainian positions
These bikes helped five Russian servicemen take control of a Ukrainian strongpoint
Read more
BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while — Lavrov
"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus
Read more
US defense secretary speaks over phone with Russian defense minister — Pentagon
Secretary Austin also spoke by phone today with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov
Read more
All those suspected of committing murder on border with Russia detained in Abkhazia
Abkhazian Interior Minister Robert Kiut said earlier that three of the seven suspects had been put on a wanted list
Read more
Lavrov horrified by Israel's statement there are no civilians in Gaza
Moscow hopes that Israel will hear the voice of the world's overwhelming majority on the situation in Gaza, the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Moscow warns Seoul not to supply weapons to Kiev — diplomat
"Russia will not stand by and watch as South Korean weapons and military equipment are handed over to Ukrainian neo-Nazis for attacks on Russian territory and the murder of peaceful civilians," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Analyst warns of potential risks after attack destroys radiation monitoring post near ZNPP
"Radiation control posts play a key role in monitoring the radiation background and ensuring the safety of the population," Alexander Uvarov said
Read more
Gazprom opens its representative office in Uzbekistan — Russian trade mission
In May, the Uzbek energy ministry and Russia’s Gazprom Neft passed a roadmap on expansion of cooperation, the trade mission noted
Read more
Ukrainian presidential office refutes plan of Trump’s advisers on settlement — news agency
Mikhail Podolyak reiterated that Kiev only promotes President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace formula
Read more
Available nuclear deterrents to ensure Russia's security for decades to come — MFA
"This does not mean that we should ignore what is happening around us," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Judge sentences Wikileaks founder Julian Asssange to time served — agency
According to Reuters, Assange will be able to walk free from the courtroom on Wednesday after the judge approved a plea deal with prosecutors
Read more