Atom electric car localization to be 60-70% at production start

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The localization level of the Atom electric car at the production start in 2025 will be about 60-70%, CEO of the automaker Igor Povarazdnyuk told TASS in an interview.

"The localization level of our vehicle will be approximately 60-70% from the start or even higher. It is an electric car with very high localization at a current scale," the chief executive said.

Main components, such as a battery and an electric drive, are developed in partnership with Rosatom. At the same time, certain technical decisions are being worked out with Chinese partners, for example, in the sphere of the augmented reality display and some other innovative solutions. At the same time, the company is exploring the opportunity to cooperate with Russian partners ready to localize these solutions in Russia.

Plans are to increase localization further on account of electronic components also, Povarazdnyuk said.

"We have already started the collaborative effort with a number of partners on the potential program for localization of electronic components. Major players are already appearing in Russia, such as Element and Itelma companies. Rosatom also has significant competencies in the sphere of electronics. Therefore, we have an opportunity to work with plenty of companies, which will be the main driver for increasing production localization," he added.