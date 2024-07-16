Russia, China wrap up joint patrol in South China Sea

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia and China completed their joint patrol in the South China Sea, the Russian Pacific Fleet said.

"A joint Russian-Chinese maritime patrol in the South China Sea came to an end. At its final phase, the corvette "Sovershenny of the Pacific Fleet and a PLA Navy detachment comprising the Chinese destroyer Yinchuan, the frigate Hengshui and the supply ship Weishanhu conducted a training exercise in convoying a vessel in the zone of the strait. In the course of this episode, a comprehensive defense of one of the patrol ships was organized when passing through a narrow section," the fleet said.

According to the Pacific Fleet, the Russian-Chinese patrol also practiced a resupply operation with Weishanhu on the move.

The fleet said that during 15 days of the patrol the ships traveled about 4,800 nautical miles. Sailors of the two countries rehearsed operations in various formations, anti-submarine missions, and repulsion of aerial attacks by a hypothetical enemy.