MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Over the past day, the Ukrainian army lost a Starlink satellite communication station, 20 aircraft-type drones and seven UAV control points in the East battlegroup area of responsibility, said Mikhail Gerasimov, an officer of the group's press center.

"During the day, the enemy lost, among other things, about 390 military personnel, eight armored combat vehicles, including three Novator and one Kozak, a multiple launch rocket system, 16 vehicles, a Starlink satellite communications station, 20 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and seven control points for unmanned aircraft," Gerasimov said.