Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 0.6% to 2,750.25 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 0.7% to 1,114.2 points. The yuan rate fell 2 kopecks to 11.14 rubles.

"After a shaky start, the MOEX Index gained momentum on Monday and rose to around 2,750 points. Expectations of new developments on the geopolitical front are fueling buying activity," noted Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

According to Dmitry Lozovoy, analyst at FINAM, the top gainers on the stock market were Pharmsintez (+4.16%), Seligdar (+2.87%), Alrosa (+2.85%), and RusHydro (+2.12%).

The top decliners, according to him, were Rosseti (-1.43%), M.Video (-1.29%), Inter RAO (-1.18%), and Mechel preferred shares (-0.97%).

The BCS World of Investments expects that the MOEX Index will be in the range of 2,700-2,800 points on January20. Short-term forecasts for the ruble to dollar exchange rate are 77-79 rubles, and for the yuan exchange rate - 11-11.3 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global estimates that the MOEX Index will fluctuate between 2,700 and 2,800 points on Tuesday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates for Tuesday is 77-79 rubles, 89-91 rubles, and 11-11.5 rubles, respectively.