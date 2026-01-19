Ukraine attacks on Belgorod damage over 20 residential houses over past week

BELGOROD, January 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have damaged 22 residential houses launching attacks on Belgorod over the past week, the city mayor’s office reported on Telegram.

"The number of damaged properties has increased by 22. <...> 55 residential houses have been restored, compared to a plan of 50, with a total of 663 [residential houses] remaining to be restored. The plan for this week is to [restore] 55 houses," the mayor's office reported.

It said 16 motor vehicles have been damaged in Belgorod over the past week. The owners of another 25 cars are awaiting compensation. The local authorities plan to complete repairs of the vehicles and pay compensation to the owners by January 25.