China may review its US investment after Washington’s new sanctions on Russia — investor

NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. China will revisit its investment policy regarding the United States in the wake of Washington’s latest move to impose more anti-Russian sanctions, also targeting China, which will affect the US economy, CEO of Navigator Principal Investors Kyle Shostak told TASS in an interview.

According to the US investor, the new restrictions imposed by the United States may affect bilateral trade in consumer goods between Russia and China as "Chinese banks will be increasingly selective toward the servicing of Russian and related Chinese counterparties." "In response to these [US] measures, China will reconsider the structure of its investment in US sovereign debt," Shostak maintained. "This, in turn, will affect the US economy as it will be difficult to replace Chinese investments, at least in a comparable volume," he added.

On May 1, the US Department of the Treasury unveiled a fresh package of anti-Russian sanctions. The new list includes 29 individuals and more than 250 legal entities from several countries, including China. The US authorities say the sanctions should target Russia’s defense industry and sources of supply.

Apart from that, the US Department of State alleged that Russia had used chloropicrin against the Ukrainian army, which was the reason why Washington slapped sanctions on Russian radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops and two Russian defense ministry’s research institutes.