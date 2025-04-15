Russia sees potential in expansion of supplies of fossil fuel to Indonesia

JAKARTA, April 15. /TASS/. Russia sees potential for expansion of cooperation with Indonesia in the energy sector, on supplies of fossil fuel and joint investments in the production of hydrocarbons in particular, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"We see the potential for expansion of cooperation in the energy sector, considering both supplies of fossil fuel demanded in Indonesia and joint investments in geological exploration, production and refining of hydrocarbons, in construction of related infrastructure," he said at a plenary meeting of the Russia-Indonesia joint commission on trade-economic and technical cooperation.

Moreover, Moscow is ready to share its experience and cutting-edge solutions for delivering Indonesia’s plans on development of its own nuclear energy, Manturov added.

In the area of space exploration, Russia is open to dialogue on many areas, including remote sensing technology division and satellite navigation, as well as piloted interplanetary navigation and staff training, he noted.