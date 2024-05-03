FSB eliminates Ukrainian saboteur who arrived in Russia from Lithuania

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the elimination of a Ukrainian military reconnaissance officer who had arrived from Lithuania to carry out terror attacks at military defense and energy facilities in the Moscow and Leningrad regions.

The FSB said it had established that, "acting on instructions from the Main Directorate of Intelligence at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the saboteur was plotting to conduct a series of terrorist attacks in Russia, including targeting Russian Defense Ministry facilities in the Moscow Region and a member of a volunteers’ battalion and his volunteers’ center in St. Petersburg."

The saboteur was caught emptying yet another cache full of weapons outside Gatchina in the Leningrad Region which he was planning to use in an attack at a fuel depot in the Tosno District in the same region. "He put up armed resistance [against FSB officers] using fire arms and was wiped out," the FSB specified.

According to its data, the would-be attacker arrived in the Moscow Region from Lithuania in March. He was tasked with extracting components for explosive devices from caches set up by Ukrainian intel agents, assembling improvised explosive devices and conducting sabotage and terror attacks against military and energy infrastructure outside the Russian capital. The initial attempt to detain him in the Moscow Region failed as he put up armed resistance and ran away. A Stechkin pistol, a hunting rifle, grenades, components for making improvised explosive devices as well as documents and a mobile phone were found in the car he had left behind. Also, Russian security officers confiscated explosives and munitions as well as a card issued by SwedBank’s office in Lithuania from the garage and apartment that he had rented in Moscow. A criminal case was launched against him then.