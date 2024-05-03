Rostec plans to build long-haul aircraft in near future — corporation’s CEO

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Rostec intends to build long-haul aircraft in the near future, head of the state corporation, Sergey Chemezov, announced this at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

He also expressed hope that the promising PD-35 engine for civil aviation will be ready in two to three years.

"I hope that in two to three years we will launch this engine and will already be building long-haul aircraft," said the head of Rostec.

Chemezov also added that tests of the PD-35 engine are already underway.

"They are conducting research and development for the new engines," Mishustin noted.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said that the PD-35 engine could appear by 2030. However, its thrust can be up to 35 tons.

Development of the PD-35 engine started in the summer of 2016 at two plants: Perm Aviadvigatel and Rybinsk Saturn (both are part of the United Engine Corporation). It is expected that the PD-35 engine, unlike the previous modification PD-14, will have 16 tons more thrust (up to 35 tons). The Russian aviation industry needs the PD-35 engine to create new wide-body aircraft.