MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Ukraine has missed its chance to be a neutral country, with President Vladimir Zelensky ready to give away its lands to other nations under the West’s pressure, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the Opposition Platform — For Life party (outlawed in Ukraine), said in an interview with TASS.

"Thanks to Zelensky, Ukraine has missed the chance to be a neutral, peaceful and self-sufficient country. Nobody needs a Russia-Ukraine standoff, yet Zelensky has made this confrontation the essence of his criminal governance. He has made the destruction of its citizens and the country the raison d'etre of his state policy. Contrary to the Ukrainians' interests, Zelensky, blindly obeying the external control of the collective West, wants to give its lands, cities and subsoil to other countries," Medvedchuk pointed out.

He emphasized that this is not the first time in Ukrainian history this has happened. "And how did it end? Ukrainians turned to Russia for help, and they always received this help. They built a common state, whether it was the Principality of Moscow, the Russian Empire or the USSR. History repeats itself, there is no way around it," the official emphasized.