Russian artillery wipes out Ukrainian field ammo depot near Avdeyevka

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Artillery of Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed a Ukrainian field ammunition depot in the Krasnoarmeisk direction near the community of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry also uploaded a video showing artillery destroying the Ukrainian field ammunition depot. Krasnoarmeisk is located close to Avdeyevka in the DPR.

"Artillery of the Battlegroup Center delivered a strike on the Ukrainian army’s field ammunition depot in the Krasnoarmeisk direction. The ammunition detonated as a result of the precision strike and was fully destroyed," the ministry said.