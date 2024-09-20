North Korean balloon carrying trash crashes again near government complex in Seoul

SEOUL, September 20. /TASS/. A balloon with garbage, presumably launched from North Korea, fell again on the territory of the South Korean government complex in central Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported.

In the morning, emergency services received a report that a balloon with debris was found in the parking lot at the main entrance to the government complex. Police cordoned off the scene, military specialists checked the contents for hazardous substances and removed the debris. It is noted that an address in Pyongyang was found on a piece of plastic. The balloon is believed to have been launched on Wednesday.

One of such balloons landed on the roof of the building of the government complex on May 29. In July, garbage from North Korea landed on the territory of the presidential office compound. Similar actions have taken place since the end of May. Thousands of balloons were launched from North Korea.