Ukraine participates in NATO’s counter-drone drills for first time

BRUSSELS, September 19. /TASS/. For the first time, Ukraine took part in a counter-drone exercise of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), currently under way in the Netherlands, the NATO press service said.

"From 10 to 20 September 2024, over 450 participants from 19 NATO Allies and three partner-countries gathered in the Netherlands to test the ability of commercially available counter-drone systems to operate seamlessly together. Ukraine participated for the first time, alongside members of the private sector and research community," NATO press office said in a statement.

The document says that "more than 60 counter-drone systems and technologies such as sensors, drone-on-drone systems, jammers and cyber interceptors were tested live" during the exercise.

"Ukraine’s first active participation in the exercise is part of the NATO-Ukraine Innovation Cooperation Roadmap endorsed by Allied and Ukrainian Leaders at the Washington Summit. Exercises like the C-UAS TIE provide a unique opportunity to address pressing challenges together, such as drone autonomy and interoperability while also learning from Ukraine’s battlefield experience in countering small drones," the alliance said.