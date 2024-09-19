Russia ready to give Uzbekistan access to high-precision GLONASS signal — document

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Uzbekistan may gain access to the high-precision signal of the Russian GLONASS satellite system. Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to hold talks on this issue.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian government to hold talks on concluding an agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on granting the Republic of Uzbekistan access to the high-precision signal of the Russian global navigation satellite system GLONASS," the order signed by the head of the Russian state says.

The Russian global navigation satellite system (GLONASS) is designed to promptly provide navigation information to users of land, sea, air and space. Its signals are used in aviation and transport, in agriculture, construction, geodesy and cartography - for high-precision determination of spacecraft orbits, determining the location of people, animals and property, rescuing victims in emergency situations and solving other problems. In addition to Russia, the United States (GPS), China (BeiDou), and the European Union (Galileo) also have global navigation satellite systems. Also, India (NavIC, formerly IRNSS) and Japan (QZSS) have regional satellite navigation systems.