One Ukrainian drone attacks Energodar, another downed — administration

MELITOPOL, September 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked civilian infrastructure of Energodar with the help of drones, the city administration reported.

"Today once again the enemy carried out a drone attack on Energodar. The drone targeted civilian infrastructure on Stroiteley Avenue. There are no casualties. Information about the damage is being clarified. The second drone was shot down in the air," the administration said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, no Ukrainian drone attacks have been recorded on the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the plant's communications director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"No arrivals have been recorded on the territory of the ZNPP. There are no violations of safety limits and conditions," she said.

Energodar, a satellite town of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, came under a massive Ukrainian drone attack on September 18. One of the strikes damaged a gas truck at a gas station at the entrance to the town. Then a Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Emergencies Ministry tanker that was extinguishing a burning gas station. There were no casualties as a result of the strikes.