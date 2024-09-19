Russia firmly committed to principles of UN Charter unlike West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Moscow reiterates its firm commitment to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, while the West seeks to unbalance the existing international legal system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in a video message to the participants of the ninth BRICS Legal Forum.

"It is no secret that the Western countries, led by the United States, are seeking to unbalance the existing international legal system and to replace it with their own West-centered rule-based world order. Russia, for its part, is firmly committed to the principles of the UN Charter in their entirety and interconnectedness. We proceed from the fact that absolute compliance with the universally recognized norms of international law is an essential element in shaping a fairer multipolar world order that recognizes the cultural and civilizational diversity of nations and their right to decide on their own destiny," the minister emphasized.

In this context, Lavrov noted with appreciation that the position of Russia enjoys "the broadest support from like-minded BRICS countries and other states of the world majority."

The Russian foreign minister expressed confidence that the BRICS Legal Forum will contribute to improving the effectiveness of legal interaction and developing common approaches to regulating various areas of cooperation within BRICS.

He stated that the event’s central theme - Law: Safeguarding a Fair World - meets the needs of the present. "Over the past years, the forum has established itself as an reputable international platform providing highly professional lawyers with a great opportunity to exchange their experience and applied knowledge of both regulation in various life spheres and interstate interaction, as well as to better understand the specifics of the member states’ legal systems in order to meet the interests of strengthening comprehensive legal cooperation between them," Lavrov noted.