European Parliament calls for arrest warrant for Maduro

PARIS, September 19. /TASS/. The European Parliament passed a resolution calling for an international arrest warrant for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and recognition of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the head of state.

The legislatures resolutions are advisory and not legally binding.

The parliament "calls for the EU and its member states to request an international arrest warrant for Nicolas Maduro for crimes against humanity," the resolution said.

Lawmakers also called for reinstating sanctions against the members of the country’s National Electoral Council over what they said was a lack of transparency during the vote count. They also called for further restrictions against the Venezuelan officials.

Lawmakers recognized Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president of Venezuela and urged EU member countries to do the same. The EU and its member states should "do their utmost" to ensure that he can take office on January 10, 2025, according to the resolution. If the transfer of power does not occur, a "renewed migratory exodus to other countries in the region will follow," the resolution said.

Venezuela held a presidential election on July 28. The National Electoral Council announced after processing almost 97% of votes that 51.95% of the ballots were for Maduro, and 43.18% for Edmundo Gonzalez. The opposition said it refused to concede defeat. Protests erupted in the center of Caracas the next day, evolving into riots. According to the Venezuelan authorities, more than 2,200 people were detained for arson and other offenses.

On September 14, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced the detention of two Spanish nationals, three US nationals and a Czech Republic national in connection with suspicions they allegedly planned to destabilize the situation in the country. The US State Department denied Washington had any involvement and said the US continues to support a democratic resolution to the political crisis in Venezuela. The governments of Spain and the Czech Republic also denied their involvement in attempts to foment instability.