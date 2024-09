BRUSSELS, September 19. /TASS/. Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that, during the past decade, the alliance was called obsolete and dead.

"During my time as Secretary General, the relevance of NATO has been questioned. The Alliance has been described as: divided, obsolete and braindead," he noted.

In 2017, US President Donald Trump called NATO an obsolete organization. In 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that NATO is "braindead."