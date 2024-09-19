Hezbollah fires rockets at seven Israeli barracks

BEIRUT, September 19. /TASS/. Hezbollah said it shelled seven Israeli military barracks in the Upper and Western Galilee.

"Resistance units fired multiple launch rocket systems at the settlements of Adamit, Zarit, Liman, Maale Golani, Metat, Shomer and Yaara, which are home to military barracks. The enemy suffered losses in manpower and equipment," the group said on Telegram.

Large-caliber Burkan missiles were used in an attack on the town of Metula and its environs, causing several fires and disrupting power supply to the settlement.

The Israeli Air Force responded by attacking Hezbollah's rear bases in Ain Tin, Mahmudiyah and Meydoun in the West Bekaa region. Strikes were also made on a large Hezbollah outpost on Jebel Reyhan mountain. A total of more than 70 air raids were carried out on ground targets in southern and eastern Lebanon over the past day. According to local officials, significant damage was done to homes and outbuildings, and some residents suffered injuries.