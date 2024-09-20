Russia deeply concerned by events unfolding in Lebanon — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Russia is deeply concerned over the development of events in Lebanon following unprecedented terror attacks and strikes by Israeli aviation over the last couple of days, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum.

"Given the scale and potential consequences of the unfolding events, we are deeply concerned by dangerous developments in the Republic of Lebanon. I reiterate, on September 19, Israeli aviation carried out a series of mass strikes on a number of districts in south Lebanon. Earlier, during two days, literally in a row, on September 17 and 18, Lebanon was hit by unprecedented terrorist cyberattacks," the diplomat said.

"We are certain that the onset of a large-scale military operation in Lebanon would have the most destructive consequences for the security of the entire Middle East. It is necessary to avoid such a catastrophic scenario," she stressed. "Again, we are urgently calling on all parties involved to exercise the utmost restraint and to halt combat, and we are ready for close interaction with regional and international partners in order to reduce tensions and stabilize the military and political situation," Zakharova emphasized.

The diplomat also asserted Russia’s solidarity with the people of Lebanon. "We commiserate with the families of those killed. We wish the swiftest recovery to those wounded. And once again, we highlight the importance of establishing all the circumstances of the incidents," she added.

Multiple explosions of communication devices occurred in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. On the first day, a large number of pagers blew up almost simultaneously in various regions of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, 12 people, including two children, were killed, and about 2,800 more were hospitalized.

On the following day, a new wave of blasts swept across Lebanon. This time, walkie-talkies, phones, fingerprint scanners, as well as devices operating on solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded. At least 25 were killed and 608 were injured in the repeat attack.