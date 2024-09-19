US citizen Zenkovich, convicted in Belarus, asks Lukashenko for pardon

MINSK, September 19. /TASS/. US citizen Yury Zenkovich, convicted in Belarus in a case of conspiracy to seize power, has asked President Alexander Lukashenko for a pardon.

"I apologize to Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko for what I tried to do. I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to him to pardon me and give me the opportunity to return to my family, to my loved ones," Zenkovich said in the documentary "Murderous Conspiracy. The target is Lukashenko", which was broadcast by the Belarus-1 TV channel.

Zenkovich also addressed the US side. "Since I am a US citizen, I would like to appeal to the US presidential candidates - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump - [with a request] to facilitate my early return to the United States, to the state of Texas, to the city of Houston, where my family lives to this da," the convict said.

On September 5, 2022, the Minsk regional court found lawyer Zenkovich, political scientist Alexander Feduta and leader of the Belarusian Popular Front opposition party Grigory Kostusev guilty in the case of conspiracy to seize power and sentenced them to 11, 10, and 10 years in prison, respectively. In early July, it was announced that Kostusev had been pardoned and released by the Belarusian president.