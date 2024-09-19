MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Units from Russia’s battlegroup Center have repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"Forces of the battlegroup North defeated forces of Ukraine’s 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, 5th Border security squad of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, the ‘Foreign legion’ and 113rd Territorial Defense Brigade near the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov Region) and the city of Kharkov. A counterattack by the Kraken nationalist unit was repelled," the ministry said.

The enemy lost over 195 troops, an armored personnel carrier, two automobile vehicles and one Gvozdika 122-mm self-propelled artillery.

Battlegroup West

"Units of the battlegroup West improved their tactical positions and defeated personnel and vehicles of Ukraine’s 14th, 44th, 53rd, 63rd and 116th Mechanized and 3rd Assault Brigades, as well as 1st National Guard Brigade and 125th Territorial Defense Brigade. […] The enemy lost up to 420 servicemen," the ministry said.

Ukraine lost one Kozak armored combat vehicle, 11 automobile vehicles, one UK-made Braveheart artillery, US-made M777 and M198 howitzers, D-20, D-30 and FH-70 cannons, Gvozdika artillery and Verba multiple launch rocket vehicle, as well as three electronic warfare systems and three field ammunition caches.

Battlegroup South

"The Ukrainian army lost up to 690 men, two German-made infantry fighting vehicles Marder, eight vehicles, 155 mm howitzer M777 and 105 mm gun M119 of US manufacture, three 122 mm howitzers D-30, electronic warfare station Anklav-N and US-made counter-battery radar AN/TPQ-50."

Units from the battlegroup have struck formations from seven Ukrainian brigades near five localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Battlegroup Center

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup Center have repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks.

The enemy sustained more than 510 casualties and lost two vehicles, a Msta-B 152mm howitzer, a D-30 122mm howitzer, a US-made M101 105mm artillery mount and a Rapira 100mm anti-tank gun, the ministry specified.

Battlegroup East

"Units of the battlegroup East have improved frontline positions and inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s 58th motorized infantry brigade and 118th brigade of territorial defense in the areas of Dobrovolye and Zolotaya Niva of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the news release reads.

Two counterattacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 72nd mechanized brigade were repelled.

"The adversary lost up to 95 troops, two motor vehicles, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a 155mm Bogdan self-propelled artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer."

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated 30 Ukrainian troops, delivering firepower strikes on two military brigades in the Zaporozhye Region.

"Units from the battlegroup Dnepr delivered strikes on the formations from the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry brigade and the 39th Coast Guard brigade near Veselyanka and Yulyevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses amounted up to 30 troops and two motor vehicles.

Air Force and air defenses

"Russia’s tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery hit the main center of special radio communication of the Ukrainian army’s Main Intelligence Directorate and critical airfield infrastructure," the ministry said.

Concentrations of enemy manpower and materiel in 142 areas were hit.

"Air defense systems have downed 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry added.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian units have eliminated 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 31,765 drones, 579 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 18,167 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,455 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 14,813 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 26,203 units of specialized automotive equipment, the military agency said.